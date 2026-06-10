Fable Gets 30 Minutes of New Gameplay Walkthrough - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 607 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have released a 30-minute long gameplay walkthrough video of Fable titled, "Build An Extraordinary Life."
View the video below:
Read details on the video below:
This extended gameplay demo dives into the heart of Fable‘s living population—a systemic, interconnected game-within-a-game. Charm your way into friendships, raise a family, or chase wealth, power and prestige as you venture across Albion. Or why not all of the above?
In this video, you’ll see:
- Living an Extraordinary Life: Build relationships, form a family, and carve out your place in Albion.
- Meaningful Choices: Your decisions don’t just impact the story – they change people’s lives, and you’ll have to live with the consequences.
- A Nuanced Reputation System: every NPC has their own personality, and will react differently to you based on your actions.
In Fable, Albion evolves with you as you play, and the consequences of your decisions are never far behind.
Fable will launch for the for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 23, 2027.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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the magic spell -> sword slashing -> bow fireing back and forth, kinda looked wonky too (like 27m into it).
There is plenty of room for improvement with animation work here.
A.I of the guards looks abit off too.... they just stand around, instead of attacking together.
Might be done on purpose for the showcase? Anyways, they have like 8months to work on this.... time to polish this up.
at least us JRPG fans are eating good from the Nintendo direct! the Nintendo direct itself was horrifically bad, 30 minutes with nothing at all to start
but if you look at the games, and not the presentation, there was a lot of stuff in there that is good hidden under the bad stuff, all shown after people turned the presentation off ha
They fixed the walking animation (for a male character).... no longer walks lady-like..... the running still seems abit off but, its still much better than that first showing of a male character. I notice the animations (mouths) don't match the words or sentences they are saying (was this done automatically by some program? or such instead of manually?).... He does not open doors, he runs into them, and they open.... this is pre release so should be fixable before launch. The world looks beautiful, and the reputation system looks fun.... this just looks like it needs more polish.