Fable Gets 30 Minutes of New Gameplay Walkthrough - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have released a 30-minute long gameplay walkthrough video of Fable titled, "Build An Extraordinary Life."

View the video below:

Read details on the video below:

This extended gameplay demo dives into the heart of Fable‘s living population—a systemic, interconnected game-within-a-game. Charm your way into friendships, raise a family, or chase wealth, power and prestige as you venture across Albion. Or why not all of the above?

In this video, you’ll see:

Living an Extraordinary Life: Build relationships, form a family, and carve out your place in Albion.

Build relationships, form a family, and carve out your place in Albion. Meaningful Choices: Your decisions don’t just impact the story – they change people’s lives, and you’ll have to live with the consequences.

Your decisions don’t just impact the story – they change people’s lives, and you’ll have to live with the consequences. A Nuanced Reputation System: every NPC has their own personality, and will react differently to you based on your actions.

In Fable, Albion evolves with you as you play, and the consequences of your decisions are never far behind.

Fable will launch for the for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 23, 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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