High-Octane 2D Gun-Fu Action Game NOIR BLOOM Announced for PC - News

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Developer Honki Games has announced "high-octane 2D gun-fu action game," NOIR BLOOM for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

NOIR BLOOM is a high-octane 2D gun-fu action game, where adrenaline-fueled gunfights and skull-crushing close combat collide in a neo-noir rhapsody. Embark on a deadly rampage to honor the vow—strike, disarm, and turn foes into weapons. Every move is a calculated ballet of bullets and blood.

NOIR BLOOM Seals Your Fate, and There’s No Escape

The girl who reignited your fractured humanity has been taken by a ruthless crime lord. For her, you will become the “White Wraith” once more, to settle the blood debts of your past. This is not a hero’s tale. It’s Kow Wing’s own bloody verse.

A Splash of Red, a Split Second From Death

Enter the fray with iron fists, seize their guns to turn the tide, counter their attacks and seal their fate. Choreograph every move in your head, then perform it as a live-fire ballet of bullets and blood.

The Dragon’s Eye of Orientis—A City That Never Sleeps

Skyscrapers cast long shadows where neon cuts through the night. Sin and desire run rampant in the eastern metropolis of “Kow Wing.” Sprint through shanties, downtown markets, and opulent towers—waging a blood-soaked battle amidst the vibrant, living pulse of Kow Wing’s streets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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