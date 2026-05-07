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MLB The Show 26 and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April 2026

MLB The Show 26 and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April 2026 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 580 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2026.

MLB The Show 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Pragmata was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Crimson Desert in Europe. Crimson Desert was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gang Beasts came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, While it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Roblox topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Rocket League was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
MLB The Show 26 EA Sports FC 26
Pragmata Crimson Desert
Crimson Desert Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K26 Starfield
Starfield Pragmata
Content Warning Minecraft
Grand Theft Auto V Hades II
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire Content Warning
Minecraft UFC 5
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Resident Evil 4
Saros NBA 2K26
Hades II Mouse: P.I. For Hire
EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Arc Raiders It Takes Two
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Resident Evil 2
WWE 2K26 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Resident Evil 4 Saros
Ready or Not Forza Horizon 5
Invincible Vs No Man’s Sky
Resident Evil Requiem Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Gang Beasts Gang Beasts
Call of Duty: Black Ops III A Way Out
Resident Evil 6 EA Sports FC 26
Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 6
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Resident Evil 5
Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft
Star Wars Battlefront II Unravel Two
A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft STAR WARS Battlefront II
Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Call of Duty: WWII Metro Exodus
Cuphead theHunter: Call of the Wild
Resident Evil God of War
God of War Batman: Arkham Knight
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
theHunter: Call of the Wild Need for Speed Heat
NBA 2K26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Assassin’s Creed Unity

*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Beat Saber Metro Awakening
Among Us 3D: VR Job Simulator
Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain
Metro Awakening Beat Saber
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR
Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes Cooking Simulator VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Roblox Roblox
Fortnite Fortnite
Rocket League Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
NTE: Neverness to Everness NTE: Neverness to Everness
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Free Access eFootball
Apex Legends The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
Marvel Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Free Access
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Asphalt Legends
Fall Guys Fall Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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