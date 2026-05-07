MLB The Show 26 and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April 2026 - Sales

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Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2026.

MLB The Show 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Pragmata was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Crimson Desert in Europe. Crimson Desert was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Gang Beasts came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, While it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Roblox topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Rocket League was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU MLB The Show 26 EA Sports FC 26 Pragmata Crimson Desert Crimson Desert Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K26 Starfield Starfield Pragmata Content Warning Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Hades II MOUSE: P.I. For Hire Content Warning Minecraft UFC 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Resident Evil 4 Saros NBA 2K26 Hades II Mouse: P.I. For Hire EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Arc Raiders It Takes Two EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Resident Evil 2 WWE 2K26 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Resident Evil 4 Saros Ready or Not Forza Horizon 5 Invincible Vs No Man’s Sky Resident Evil Requiem Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Beasts Gang Beasts Call of Duty: Black Ops III A Way Out Resident Evil 6 EA Sports FC 26 Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Resident Evil 5 Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft Star Wars Battlefront II Unravel Two A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft STAR WARS Battlefront II Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: WWII Metro Exodus Cuphead theHunter: Call of the Wild Resident Evil God of War God of War Batman: Arkham Knight Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection theHunter: Call of the Wild Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Assassin’s Creed Unity

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Beat Saber Metro Awakening Among Us 3D: VR Job Simulator Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain Metro Awakening Beat Saber The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes Cooking Simulator VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR – Brutal Edition Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Roblox Roblox Fortnite Fortnite Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone NTE: Neverness to Everness NTE: Neverness to Everness Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Free Access eFootball Apex Legends The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Marvel Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Free Access The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Asphalt Legends Fall Guys Fall Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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