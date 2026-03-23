Atomic Owl Launches May 20 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer Monster Theater announced the side-scrolling platforming roguelike action game, Atomic Owl, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 20 for $12.99 / €12.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in July 2025. The PC version will also be made available on the Microsoft Store on May 20 with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

An avian story of a bird and a chatty blade unfurls its feathers! Hidalgo Bladewing and his companions return to their favorite ramen spot following a perilous mission, only to be confronted by the vengeful void crow Omega Wing. Two years later, Hidalgo must rescue his fallen companions from the clutches of this ruthless old foe with the help of a chaotic, brash-talking sword.

Atomic Owl is a pixel art-based single-player, side-scrolling roguelike that combines fast-paced platforming with dynamic hack-and-slash combat and a variety of weapons, powerups and a demonic blade. Journey through 8 roguelite zones, save your friends and take up arms against Omega Wing!

This definitive version of the game includes a “NO ROGUELITE” mode to experience the game in classic side-scrolling style, plus enjoy rebalanced weapons, improved sound and more across all modes!

Features:

Defeat hordes of menacing Tengu across eight side-scrolling stages!

Attempt runs, try again, get stronger and prevail in roguelike style.

Choose from a wide variety of weapons, from swords and hammers to whips and more!

Take flight in winged sections and enjoy the serenity of gliding through the world of Judanest.

Enjoy dynamic dialogue with a voice-acted cast!

Transform into the powerful Void Crow to wreak havoc on your enemies.

Switch to non-roguelike mode to enjoy the game as a normal side-scroller!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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