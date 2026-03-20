Lords of the Fallen Sales Top 2.5 Million Units - Sales

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CI Games founder and CEO Marek Tyminski has announced Lords of the Fallen has sold over 2.5 million units and has broken even has of the end of February 2026.

"Lords of the Fallen has sold over 2.5 MILLION copies!" said Tyminski. "As of end of February 2026, the game has officially broken even. Huge thanks to every player, supporter, and fan who made this possible. More to come – stay tuned!"

Lords of the Fallen released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2023.

The sequel Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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