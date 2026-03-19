Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket: Mega Shine Themed Booster Pack Launches March 26 - News

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The Pokemon Company announced the Mega Shine themed booster pack for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch on March 26.

"In Mega Shine, Shiny Mega Evolution Pokemon ex such as Mega Gengar ex and Mega Charizard X ex will debut!" reads the description to the booster pack.

View a trailer of the booster pack below:

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is available for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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