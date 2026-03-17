PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Japan - February 2026 - Sales

/ 1,041 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020 in Japan, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 5,541 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 641,028 - PS4

Total Lead: 865,925 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 7,423,012

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 8,288,937

February 2026 is the 64th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 5,541 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 0.64 million units. The PS5 is currently behind the PS4 by 0.87 million units.

The 64th month for the PS5 in Japan is February 2026, while for the PS4 it is May 2019. The PS5 has sold 7.42 million units, while the PS4 sold 8.29 million units during the same timeframe.

The PS4 crossed 8.5 million in month 68, 9 million in month 72, and 9.5 million in month 84. The PS4 sold 9.68 million units lifetime. The PS5 is currently 2.26 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS4 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles