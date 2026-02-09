EA Sports FC 26 Once Again Tops the German Charts for January 2026 - Sales

/ 371 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for December 2025 have been released via game.de.

EA Sports FC 26 is once again the best-selling game in Germany. Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place and Red Dead Redemption 2 shot up six spots to third place.

Hogwarts Legacy fell two spots to fourth place, while It Takes Two is up three spots to fifth place and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is up seven spots to sixth place.

EA Sports UFC 5 re-entered the charts in seventh place and Dead Island 2 is up 11 spots to eighth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 fell three spots to ninth place and Battlefield 6 dropped five spots to 10th place.

Minecraft fell seven spots to 11th place, Split Fiction is up two spots to 12th place, while A Way Out and Fallout 4 re-entered the charts in 13th and 14th places, respectively.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles