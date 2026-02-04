ARC Raiders and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January 2026 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2026.

ARC Raider topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ARC Raiders in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops III came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. 2XKO was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Rocket League in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU ARC Raiders EA SPORTS FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V ARC Raiders NBA 2K26 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft UFC 5 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Forza Horizon 5 EA SPORTS FC 26 It Takes Two UFC 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Forza Horizon 5 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield 6 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Fallout 4 Among Us EA SPORTS College Football 26 NBA 2K26 Among Us Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 It Takes Two Battlefield 6 NHL 26 Fallout 4 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Ghost of Yōtei Split Fiction Mortal Kombat 1 ARK: Survival Ascended

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft STAR WARS Battlefront II Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Batman: Arkham Knight Gang Beasts The Forest Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two God of War God of War A Way Out Need for Speed Heat Middle-earth: Shadow of War STAR WARS Battlefront II The Forest Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild Hogwarts Legacy Fallout 76 Gang Beasts God of War III Remastered Middle-earth: Shadow of War Call of Duty: WWII theHunter: Call of the Wild Cuphead Mortal Kombat X Bloodborne Firewatch Kingdom Come: Deliverance Call of Duty: Black Ops III

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber Among Us 3D: VR Among Us 3D: VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine Remake Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Metro Awakening Horizon Call of the Mountain Swordsman VR Arizona Sunshine Remake The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Swordsman VR Pavlov Pavlov

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox 2XKO Rocket League Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Highguard eFootball Rocket League Arknights: Endfield Call of Duty: Warzone Where Winds Meet (F2P) Where Winds Meet (F2P) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Arknights: Endfield Asphalt Legends Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access 2XKO

