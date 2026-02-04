By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
ARC Raiders and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January 2026

ARC Raiders and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January 2026 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 451 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2026.

ARC Raider topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ARC Raiders in Europe. NBA 2K26 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops III came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. 2XKO was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Rocket League in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
ARC Raiders EA SPORTS FC 26
Grand Theft Auto V ARC Raiders
NBA 2K26 Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft UFC 5
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Minecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Forza Horizon 5
EA SPORTS FC 26 It Takes Two
UFC 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Forza Horizon 5 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Hogwarts Legacy
Battlefield 6 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Fallout 4 Among Us
EA SPORTS College Football 26 NBA 2K26
Among Us Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
It Takes Two Battlefield 6
NHL 26 Fallout 4
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest
Ghost of Yōtei Split Fiction
Mortal Kombat 1 ARK: Survival Ascended

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops III EA Sports FC 26
Minecraft A Way Out
Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft
STAR WARS Battlefront II Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Batman: Arkham Knight
Gang Beasts The Forest
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
God of War God of War
A Way Out Need for Speed Heat
Middle-earth: Shadow of War STAR WARS Battlefront II
The Forest Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance
theHunter: Call of the Wild Hogwarts Legacy
Fallout 76 Gang Beasts
God of War III Remastered Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Call of Duty: WWII theHunter: Call of the Wild
Cuphead Mortal Kombat X
Bloodborne Firewatch
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Call of Duty: Black Ops III

*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Job Simulator Beat Saber
Among Us 3D: VR Among Us 3D: VR
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Metro Awakening
Arizona Sunshine Remake Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Metro Awakening Horizon Call of the Mountain
Swordsman VR Arizona Sunshine Remake
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Swordsman VR
Pavlov Pavlov

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
2XKO Rocket League
Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone
Highguard eFootball
Rocket League Arknights: Endfield
Call of Duty: Warzone Where Winds Meet (F2P)
Where Winds Meet (F2P) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Arknights: Endfield Asphalt Legends
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access 2XKO

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.