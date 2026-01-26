EA Sports FC 26 Best-Selling Game in Europe in 2025, Pokémon Legends: Z‑A Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 was the best-selling game in Europe in 2025, according to a report from GfK Entertainment.

"While preparations for this summer’s World Cup are still underway on real pitches, the match on the virtual field has long been decided – at least in Europe: EA Sports FC 26 celebrates a sweeping victory and was the continent’s most successful video game of 2025 across all platforms," reads the report.

"According to the official annual games charts compiled by GfK Entertainment, the football simulation claimed the number one spot in 16 of the 17 countries surveyed. Only Czech players crowned a different title as their winner: the medieval role‑playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II."

Pokémon Legends: Z‑A was the second best-selling game in Europe with it coming in second place in the UK, Germany, and Franchise, and third place in Spain. Minecraft was the third best-selling game with a boost in sales due to A Minecraft Movie. EA Sports FC 25 and Grand Theft Auto V are also in podium places on six and three countries, respectively.

Here are the top three best-selling games in 17 countries in Europe via GfK:

United Kingdom

EA Sports FC 26

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Hogwarts Legacy

Germany

EA Sports FC 26

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Minecraft

France

EA Sports FC 26

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Minecraft

Spain

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 25

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Italy

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 25

Minecraft

Austria

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Belgium

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

EA Sports FC 25

Czech Republic

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

EA Sports FC 26

Mafia: The Old Country

Denmark

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

EA Sports FC 25

Finland

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports NHL 26

Minecraft

Hungary

EA Sports FC 26

Grand Theft Auto V

EA Sports FC 25

Netherlands

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Norway

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Portugal

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 25

Grand Theft Auto V

Slovakia

EA Sports FC 26

Mafia: The Old Country

Grand Theft Auto V

Sweden

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switzerland

EA Sports FC 26

Minecraft

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

