EA Sports FC 26 Best-Selling Game in Europe in 2025, Pokémon Legends: Z‑A Takes 2nd

EA Sports FC 26 was the best-selling game in Europe in 2025, according to a report from GfK Entertainment.
"While preparations for this summer’s World Cup are still underway on real pitches, the match on the virtual field has long been decided – at least in Europe: EA Sports FC 26 celebrates a sweeping victory and was the continent’s most successful video game of 2025 across all platforms," reads the report.
"According to the official annual games charts compiled by GfK Entertainment, the football simulation claimed the number one spot in 16 of the 17 countries surveyed. Only Czech players crowned a different title as their winner: the medieval role‑playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II."
Pokémon Legends: Z‑A was the second best-selling game in Europe with it coming in second place in the UK, Germany, and Franchise, and third place in Spain. Minecraft was the third best-selling game with a boost in sales due to A Minecraft Movie. EA Sports FC 25 and Grand Theft Auto V are also in podium places on six and three countries, respectively.
Here are the top three best-selling games in 17 countries in Europe via GfK:
United Kingdom
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Hogwarts Legacy
Germany
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Minecraft
France
- EA Sports FC 26
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Minecraft
Spain
- EA Sports FC 26
- EA Sports FC 25
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Italy
- EA Sports FC 26
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
Austria
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Belgium
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
Czech Republic
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- EA Sports FC 26
- Mafia: The Old Country
Denmark
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
Finland
- EA Sports FC 26
- EA Sports NHL 26
- Minecraft
Hungary
- EA Sports FC 26
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 25
Netherlands
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Norway
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Portugal
- EA Sports FC 26
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
Slovakia
- EA Sports FC 26
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Grand Theft Auto V
Sweden
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Switzerland
- EA Sports FC 26
- Minecraft
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
