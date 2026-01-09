EA Sports FC 26 Once Again Tops the German Charts for December 2025 - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for December 2025 have been released via game.de.

EA Sports FC 26 is once again the best-selling game in Germany. Hogwarts Legacy and Grand Theft Auto V are up three spots to second and third places, respectively.

Minecraft shot up six spots to fourth place, while Battlefield 6 dropped one spot to fifth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is down three spots to sixth place and Anno 117: Pax Romana fell five spots to seventh place.

It Takes Two and Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in eighth and ninth places, respectively. Assassin's Creed Valhalla rounds out the top 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

