ARC Raiders and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December 2025 - Sales

/ 510 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2025.

ARC Raider topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 Europe. NBA 2K26 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ARC Raiders in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Where Winds Meet (F2P) was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU ARC Raiders EA SPORTS FC 26 NBA 2K26 ARC Raiders Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V UFC 5 EA SPORTS FC 26 Minecraft Minecraft It Takes Two Battlefield 6 Forza Horizon 5 EA SPORTS College Football 26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Battlefield 6 Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy Dispatch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora UFC 5 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora NBA 2K26 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7 NHL 26 F1 25 It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Shadows MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Ghost of Yōtei Split Fiction Mortal Kombat 1 Ghost of Yōtei

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 26 Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 A Way Out Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V theHunter: Call of the Wild Minecraft A Way Out Need for Speed Heat God of War The Forest Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two Need for Speed Heat Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Forest Assassin’s Creed Origins Call of Duty: Black Ops III Assassin’s Creed Unity Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 theHunter: Call of the Wild Gang Beasts Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Resident Evil 6 Hogwarts Legacy Five Nights at Freddy’s Batman: Arkham Knight Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 It Takes Two Overcooked! 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance NBA 2K26 Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator Among Us 3D: VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Horizon Call of the Mountain Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us 3D: VR Gun Club VR Gun Club VR Synapse Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition NFL PRO ERA II Kayak VR: Mirage Pavlov The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Where Winds Meet (F2P) Where Winds Meet (F2P) Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Marvel Rivals eFootball Battlefield REDSEC Asphalt Legends Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Battlefield REDSEC PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Fall Guys The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles