ARC Raiders and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 510 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2025.

ARC Raider topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 Europe. NBA 2K26 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ARC Raiders in Europe. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Where Winds Meet (F2P) was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
ARC Raiders EA SPORTS FC 26
NBA 2K26 ARC Raiders
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Grand Theft Auto V UFC 5
EA SPORTS FC 26 Minecraft
Minecraft It Takes Two
Battlefield 6 Forza Horizon 5
EA SPORTS College Football 26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Battlefield 6
Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy
Dispatch Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
UFC 5 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora NBA 2K26
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7
NHL 26 F1 25
It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Shadows
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Ghost of Yōtei Split Fiction
Mortal Kombat 1 Ghost of Yōtei

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 26
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 A Way Out
Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V
theHunter: Call of the Wild Minecraft
A Way Out Need for Speed Heat
God of War The Forest
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
Need for Speed Heat Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The Forest Assassin’s Creed Origins
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Assassin’s Creed Unity
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 Mortal Kombat X
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 theHunter: Call of the Wild
Gang Beasts Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
Resident Evil 6 Hogwarts Legacy
Five Nights at Freddy’s Batman: Arkham Knight
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 It Takes Two
Overcooked! 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
NBA 2K26 Overcooked! 2
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Among Us 3D: VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Horizon Call of the Mountain
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us 3D: VR
Gun Club VR Gun Club VR
Synapse Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
NFL PRO ERA II Kayak VR: Mirage
Pavlov The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Where Winds Meet (F2P) Where Winds Meet (F2P)
Rocket League Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals eFootball
Battlefield REDSEC Asphalt Legends
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Battlefield REDSEC
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Fall Guys The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


