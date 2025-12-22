EA Sports FC 26 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to retake first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 20, 2025.

Mario Kart World dropped from first to second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is up one spot to third place, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is down one spot to fourth place, and Minecraft is up one spot to sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to sixth place and Donkey Kong Bananza is up one spot to seventh place. Ghost of Yotei dropped one one to eighth place, Battlefield 6 is up nine spots to ninth place and Just Dance 2026 Edition is up four spots to rounds out the top 10.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition as the only new release in the top 40 and it debuted down in 38th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Donkey Kong Banaza Ghost of Yotei Battlefield 6 Just Dance 2026 Edition

