Kirby Air Riders Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 127K, PS5 Sells 37K - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Kieby Air Riders (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 195,594 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 123, 2025.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in second place with sales 67,068 units, Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is in third place with sales of 28,480 units, while Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 22,060 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 28,074 units, while the Switch 2 edition is in sixth place with sales of 20,751 units.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 9,129 units and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 8,302 units. Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,909 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,908 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 126,953 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 36,983 unit, the Switch 1 sold 29,370 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 349 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 17 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 195,594 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 67,068 (2,202,125) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 28,480 (1,271,576) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 28,074 (118,780) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 22,060 (798,015) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 20,751 (77,558) [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 9,129 (101,121) [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 8,302 (286,589) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,909 (4,050,014) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,908 (8,258,611)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 126,953 (2,870,758) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 23,381 (1,048,176) Switch OLED Model – 12,486 (9,314,908) PlayStation 5 Pro – 11,367 (281,760) Switch Lite – 10,908 (6,737,073) Switch – 5,976 (20,175,216) PlayStation 5 – 2,235 (5,851,381) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 201 (24,080) Xbox Series X – 118 (323,683) Xbox Series S – 30 (340,097) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,930,078)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

