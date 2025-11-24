The Coin Game Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Kwalee and developer devotid announced the arcade adventure game, The Coin Game, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in early 2026.

The game has been available for PC in Early Access since February 2019.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Coin Game is a fun-filled arcade adventure on an island packed with ticket games, quirky robots, and endless activities. Explore realistic arcades with machines inspired by modern favorites and swap your tickets for prizes at redemption areas. Head to Larry’s Arcade to jam with animatronics Teddy and the Ticket Eaters, or try UFO Arcade’s space-themed games, Laser Tag, and Indoor Go-Karting. Don’t miss the ’90s-style indoor mall with its own arcade, food court, shops, and even a cinema to watch your own movies. Just watch out for the minions—they’re big fans of Teddy and can challenge you in Laser Tag! Looking for more adventure? Make a splash at Lenny’s WaterPark or show your skills at mini-golf and RC boat racing at pirate-themed One Eyed Billie’s. And don’t forget the Traveling Carnival with over 20 classic games, rides, and new prizes.

For a challenge, Survivor Mode lets you start with limited funds. Keep an eye on your health and energy (right on your wristwatch) by grabbing food around the island. Jerry’s got the healthy stuff if you can afford it, but junk food’s always cheap!

Run out of money? Scavenge dumpsters, hop on your bike and deliver newspapers around the island, or hit up the Pawn Shop to sell extra prizes. Otherwise you might have to beg Uncle Phil for some extra allowance!

If you just want to relax, activate Birthday Mode and live the good life with unlimited cash courtesy of Uncle Phil. Play however you like and enjoy your time at the arcades! Fill your belly with soda pop and cheesy poofs leaving sticky fingerprints on over 50 different games and machines.

There are plenty of ways to travel around the island. Take the bus, your very own golf cart, bike or Mom’s van. Or maybe walk to burn all that fast food you just had at the mall. Be careful though, there is lots of highway traffic and tourist activity on the island so make sure to keep off the roads.

You can play The Coin Game with any mouse, keyboard or any dual stick / pad controller. The game includes an easy to use key mapping system to support virtually any controller or peripheral. So you can play The Coin Game any way that you like.

Ready for the ultimate arcade escape?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

