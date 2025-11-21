miHoYo Announces Unreal Engine 5 Open-World Game Varsapura - News

miHoYo has announced Unreal Engine 5 open-world game, Varsapura. Platforms and a release date were not announced.

View 31 minutes gameplay demo video below:

Read details on the game below:

SEAL—Shadow Emergency Alliance.

Internal Directive 047-EX.

All footage was captured from live operational environments (codename: RTX4090). Should you detect any anomalies or interferences, report immediately through secure channels.

Upon entering Varsapura, the protagonist’s appearance shifts to match each viewer’s preferences. The origin of this parapsychological effect remains unknown.

Remain calm. Avoid excessive speculation and maintain composure to prevent Cognosea disruption events. SEAL will continue full-spectrum monitoring.

SEAL has authorized the release of only the English-voice over version at this time, to maintain operational continuity while all available personnel remain assigned to core research initiatives. Additional language modules are in development and will be deployed once system stability is confirmed.

We are currently recruiting individuals with exceptional perceptual acuity and high cognitive stability.

Join SEAL. Make a difference.

