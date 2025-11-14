Football Manager 26 Debuts on the European Charts With Series Biggest Launch Ever - Sales

Football Manager 2026 debuted in first place on the European charts for the week ending November 9, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

First week sales for Football Manager 2026 are the biggest since the Europe charts began in 2017. This is following a year off from the series as there was a switch to a new engine.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment debuted in fifth place with launch sales around 75 percent lower than 2020's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Battlefield 6, EA Sports FC 26, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are all down one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to sixth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to seventh place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 shot up 40 spots to 49th place as it was discounted by 40 percent.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending November 9)

1. Football Manager 26 (Sega)

2. Battlefield 6 (EA)

3. EA Sports FC 26 (EA)

4. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Nintendo)*

5. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Nintendo)

6. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

8. Ghost of Yotei (Sony)

9. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Deep Silver)

10. NBA 2K26 (2K Games)

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending November 9)

1. Football Manager 26 (Sega)

2. Battlefield 6 (EA)

3. EA Sports FC 26 (EA)

4. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Nintendo)

5. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Nintendo)*

6. Ghost of Yotei (Sony)

7. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Deep Silver)

8. NBA 2K26 (2K Games)

9. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo)

10. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

*Digital data unavailable

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

