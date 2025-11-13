Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 90K - Sales

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 73,183 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 9, 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is up two spots to second place with sales of 54,904 units, while Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is up one spot to fifth place with sales of 29,662 units.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (NS) dropped from first to fourth place wit sales of 32,682 units, while the Switch 2 version fell from third to sixth place with sales of 13,011 and the PS5 version dropped from second to seventh place with sales of 10,261 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up two spots to third place place with sales of 54,413 units and and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) remained in eighth place with sales of 8,378 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top 10 in ninth place with sales of 5,422 units and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,356 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 90,410 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 24,327 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 7,691 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 497 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 16 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 73,183 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 54,904 (1,205,487) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 54,413 (2,071,827) [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 32,682 (264,932) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 29,662 (750,484) [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 13,011 (97,467) [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 10,261 (107,073) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 8,378 (371,140) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,422 (8,248,840) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 5,356 (75,139)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 90,410 (2,642,256) Switch OLED Model – 13,270 (9,291,650) Switch Lite – 7,675 (6,717,249) PlayStation 5 – 4,254 (5,845,837) Switch – 2,932 (20,166,192) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,660 (266,752) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 777 (1,024,306) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 246 (23,609) Xbox Series X – 183 (323,299) Xbox Series S – 58 (340,029) PlayStation 4 – 16 (7,930,046)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

