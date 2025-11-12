Ys X: Proud Nordics Launches in 2026 for PS5 - News

Falcom announced it will port Ys X: Proud Nordics to the PlayStation 5 by September 2026.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam in Japan and Asia. It will launch for the two platforms in early 2026 worldwide.

Read details on the game below:

Experience Adol and Karja’s unforgettable journey across Obelia Gulf with new quality of life improvements, then discover the new story centering around Oland Island, and the mysterious newcomers Canute and Astrid. And once you’re ready, challenge yourself in the devious, time-trial dungeon of Muspelheim, where every second counts. Your new adventure awaits!

As the definitive edition of this critically acclaimed entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Proud Nordics offers all of the fast-paced combat and enthralling narrative of the original release, with new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a brand-new storyline seamlessly integrated throughout the game.

After a tense encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol and the proud Norman Karja find themselves bound together by shackles of Mana, and by the looming threat of an undying horde known as the Griegr, who seek to pillage the vibrant Obelia Gulf. Aboard their ship, the Sandras, Adol and Karja gather a trusty crew of friends and allies as they go head-to-head with the Griegr in one unforgettable journey!

