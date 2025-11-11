Europa Universalis V and Football Manager 26 Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

ARC Raiders has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 46, 2025, which ended November 11, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 10 with Europa Universalis V in third place and Football Manager 26 in seventh place.

Battlefield 6 remained in third place, while Dispatch and Steam Deck are down one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II shot up the charts to sixth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up two spots to eighth place, RV There Yet? dropped two spots to ninth place, and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road pre-orders round out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders Battlefield 6 Europa Universalis V - NEW Dispatch Steam Deck Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Football Manager 26 - NEW EA Sports FC 26 RV There Yet? Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - Pre-orders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

ARC Raiders PUBG: Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield 6 Europa Universalis V - NEW Dispatch Steam Deck Apex Legends Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Football Manager 26 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

