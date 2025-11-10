The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct Set for November 12 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct this Wednesday, November 12 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"Join us on Wednesday, Nov 12, at 6am PT for the Nintendo Direct featuring the world premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie official trailer," reads the announcement from Nintendo. "Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation."

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 3, 2026 in the US and many other markets worldwide. Select territories will release through the month of April 2026.

