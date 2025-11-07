Battlefield 6 Tops the European Charts, The Outer Worlds 2 Enters Top 10 - Sales

Battlefield 6 despites sales falling anbother 24 percent week-on-week has remained in first place on the European charts for the week ending November 2, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

The premium edition of The Outer Worlds 2 provided early access to the game the previous week, while this week saw the release of the standard edition. It entered the top 10 in eighth place with sales up 223 percent week-on-week. The first two weeks of sales are slightly lower than the first week of 2019's The Outer Worlds.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake debuted in ninth place.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place with sales down 11 percent, Pokémon Legends: Z-A remained in third place with sales down 36 percent, Hogwarts Legacy remained in fourth place with sales down 18 percent.

Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to fifth place with sales up seven percent, while Ghost of Yotei fell one spot to sixth place as sales dropped 19 percent. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Back 4 Blood re-entered the top 10 in seventh and 10th places, respectively.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending November 2)

1. Battlefield 6 (-24%)

2. EA Sports FC 26 (-11%)

3. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (-36%)*

4. Hogwarts Legacy (-18%)

5. Grand Theft Auto 5 (+7%)

6. Ghost of Yotei (-19%)

7. Red Dead Redemption 2 (+13%)

8. The Outer Worlds 2 (+223%)

9. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (New)

10. Back 4 Blood (+619%)

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending November 2)

1. Battlefield 6 (-23%)

2. EA Sports FC 26 (-10%)

3. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (37%)*

4. Ghost of Yotei (-19%)

5. The Outer Worlds 2 (+165%)

6. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (New)

7. NBA 2K26 (+15%)

8. Grand Theft Auto 5 (+10%)

9. Hogwarts Legacy (-10%)

10. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (+17%)*

*Digital data unavailable

For more on the GSD data and how to acquire the information yourself. Head to gamesalesdata.com

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

