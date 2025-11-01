Street Racer Collection Launches November 27 - News

QUByte Interactive announced Street Racer Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 27.

The collection includes the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Mega Drive, and MS-DOS versions of 1994's Street Racer.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Combining the speed of an arcade racer with the brawling of a fighting game, this cult classic made its mark with its originality and its own dose of chaos and personality.

Race on tracks filled with obstacles and crazy settings (from Mount Rushmore to Transylvania), use special moves to knock out your rivals, and explore modes that go far beyond traditional racing.

Get ready to laugh, crash, accelerate, and fight for every corner.

Street Racer Collection is pure arcade fun, straight from the past to your screen.

Four Game Modes

Practice – Train before competing for real.

– Train before competing for real. Head-to-Head – Race against a single opponent on a track of your choice.

– Race against a single opponent on a track of your choice. Championship – Create your own competitions by combining tracks and difficulty levels.

– Create your own competitions by combining tracks and difficulty levels. Rumble Mode – Knock your opponents out of the arena!

– Knock your opponents out of the arena! Soccer Mode – Play soccer… with race cars! (not available in the MS-DOS version)

What You’ll Find

Four games in one! The collection includes the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Mega Drive, MS-DOS, and Game Boy versions of the game.

Game Boy versions of the game. Up to 27 unique tracks full of shortcuts, traps, and challenges.

Eight cartoon characters with crazy vehicles and special attacks.

Varied racing options: from a quick lap to 80-lap marathons!

Local multiplayer for up to four players (on Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Mega Drive, and MS-DOS versions)

Why Play Street Racer Collection?

A true cult classic, remembered to this day for its creativity and boldness.

Unique and pioneering mix of kart racing and combat.

Guaranteed fun in both solo and local multiplayer modes.

A piece of video game history, preserved in its original form and experience.

