Milano's Odd Job Collection Launches December 9 for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2

Publisher XSEED and developer Implicit Conversions announced Milano's Odd Job Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store on December 9 for $14.99.

This first western release of the Japanese classic expands upon the original pixel-art game with quality-of-life improvements including support for modern resolutions, trophies and achievements, fully localized English text with dual Japanese and English audio options, save states, a rewind feature and more.

School’s out, but 11-year-old Milano’s mom needs to go to the hospital and Milano is sent to spend the summer with her uncle. There’s one small problem—her uncle is away on vacation! Left on her own, Milano decides to make the most of her situation by taking up a variety of part-time jobs in town. Over the next 40 days, Milano goes all in—delivering pizzas, nursing sick patients, milking flying cows, and more—to make this summer unforgettable. And maybe she can spruce up her uncle’s place and have some fun while she’s at it. Highly replayable and featuring charming characters and gameplay that retro and casual game lovers of all skill levels can enjoy, this recently uncovered and updated gem of the 32-bit era isn’t to be missed!

Milano Meets the World

Full English text and voiceovers bring Milano’s pixel-art adventures to a whole new audience. Fans can rest assured that the original Japanese is also available, complete with all-new English subtitles.

Make Your Home Away from Home

Rest and relaxation are important for work-life balance. Milano can style the house with new furniture and decor instead of going into work, and at night she can enjoy quiet time inside with her uncle’s cat, stargazing from her bedroom, and making use of items purchased with her hard-earned wages.

It’s Not Work if You Love to Do It

Help Milano earn money in eight unique mini-games, including curing diseases as a nurse, catching falling fruits in an orchard, and more. Enrich Milano’s skill, mood, and energy in the evenings to unlock more odd jobs and higher difficulty levels. The tougher the challenge, the bigger the payday!

Nostalgic Gameplay, Modern Conveniences

The charm and gameplay of the original release are intact, but improved load times, save states, and a rewind feature help update this classic title for modern audiences.

