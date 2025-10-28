Pokémon Legends: Z-A Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) has debuted in in first place on the French charts for week 42, 2025, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch 2 version debuted in second place.

Battlefield 6 (PS5) in its second week dropped from first to third place. EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) is down two spots to fourth place, while Ghost of Yotei (PS5) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Battlefield 6 EA Sports FC 26 Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

Battlefield 6 EA Sports FC 26 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Deluxe Edition

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Battlefield 6 Farming Simulator 25 EA Sports FC 26

