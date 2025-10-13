Battlefield 6 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Little Nightmares III Debuts in 6th - Sales

Battlefield 6 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 11, 2025.

There was one other new release in the top 40 and that was Little Nightmares III debuting in sixth place.

EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place. 61 percent of sales were on the PS5, 16 percent on the Xbox Series X|S, 11 percent on the PS4, 10 percent on the Switch, and two percent on the Switch 2.

Ghost of Yotei dropped two spots to third place as sales fell 68 percent week-on-week. Mario Kart World remained in fourth place and Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 fell from third to fifth place.

Minecraft is up one spot to seventh place and Donkey Kong Bananza is down one spot to eighth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shot up seven spots to ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Battlefield 6 - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Ghost of Yotei Mario Kart World Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Little Nightmares III - NEW Minecraft Donkey Kong Bananza Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V

