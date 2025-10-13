Ghost of Yotei Debuts in 1st on the French Charts, Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

/ 745 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ghost of Yotei (PS5) has debuted in in first place on the French charts for week 39, 2025, according to SELL.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS2) debuted in third place.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) dropped one spot to second place, while the PS4 version fell two spots to fourth place. Mario Kart World (NS2) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Ghost of Yotei EA Sports FC 26 Silent Hill f - Day One Edition

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Borderlands 4 Silent Hill f

Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 26 Final Fantasy Tactivs: The Ivalice Chronicles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC EA Sports FC 26 Farming Simulator 25 EA Sports FC 26 - Ultimate Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles