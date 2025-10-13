Ghost of Yotei Debuts in 1st on the French Charts, Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Debuts in 3rd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 745 Views
Ghost of Yotei (PS5) has debuted in in first place on the French charts for week 39, 2025, according to SELL.
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS2) debuted in third place.
EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) dropped one spot to second place, while the PS4 version fell two spots to fourth place. Mario Kart World (NS2) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
PlayStation 5
- Ghost of Yotei
- EA Sports FC 26
- Silent Hill f - Day One Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 26
- Borderlands 4
- Silent Hill f
- EA Sports FC 26
- Final Fantasy Tactivs: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 26
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 26
- Farming Simulator 25
- EA Sports FC 26 - Ultimate Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.