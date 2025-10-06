Ghost of Yotei Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Ghost of Yotei has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 4, 2025.

Launch sales for Ghost of Yotei are down about 40 percent compared to Ghost of Tsushima, however, digital sales are a higher percent of overall sales than in 2020.

There were five other new releases in the top 40 this week. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 debuted in third place, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles debuted in fourth place, The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits debuted in ninth place, Digimon Story: Time Stranger debuted in 14th place, and LEGO Party! debuted in 26th place.

EA Sports FC 26 in its second week fell to second place. 65 percent of sales were on the PS5, 15 percent on the Xbox Series X|S, 10 percent on the PS4, seven percent on the Switch, and two percent on the Switch 2.

Mario Kart World dropped one spot to fourth place, Silent Hill f fell four spots to sixth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza is down one spot to seventh place. Minecraft is down one spot to eighth place and NBA 2K26 is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Ghost of Yotei - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 - NEW Mario Kart World Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - NEW Silent Hill f Donkey Kong Bananza Minecraft The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits - NEW NBA 2K26

