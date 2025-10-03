Xbox Exec on Game Pass Changes: 'Price Increases are Never Fun for Anybody' - News

Microsoft this week announced a range of changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service that include the Ultimate tier seeing a price increase from $20 per month to $30 per month, a 50 percent increase.

Dustin Blackwell, the director of gaming and platform communications at Microsoft, speaking with The Verge said that an increase in price is "never fun," but the team added more value.

"We understand price increases are never fun for anybody, but we’re trying to reinforce by adding more value to these plans as well," said Blackwell. "It’s something we don’t take lightly, and we’re listening to the feedback of players and the community to try to provide them with more of what they’re asking for."

He added, "We're also now giving access to more than 75 day one releases each year. That's a 50 percent increase over the day one titles we provided last year."

The higher price in the Ultimate tier does include some new content like Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew, however, fans are not happy as many have stated they won't be taking advantage of the new content.

Blackwell states that "Fortnite Crew and Ubisoft+ Classics, those combined add about $28 a month in value to Ultimate subscribers."

Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium do offer more benefits than before at the same price as they now include PC games and Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC Game Pass, which includes day one games, also saw a price increase from $12 per month to $16.50 per month.

