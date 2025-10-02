Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Launches November 20 for PS5, PC, and VR - News

Developer Resolution Games announced Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest on November 20.

"Wizards of the Coast is ushering in an all-new era of Dungeons & Dragons video games, and we’re eager for fans to experience Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked," said Wizards of the Coast vice president of digital licensing Damon Baker. "It’s taking the world’s greatest role-playing game in exciting new directions."

Assemble your party and embark on epic adventures in the Forgotten Realms, where ancient rivalries, shadowy conspiracies, and the lure of dark power threaten to tear Faerûn apart.

The North teeters on the brink of war, and it’s up to you to unravel hidden secrets, face powerful enemies, forge fragile alliances, and expose the masterminds behind the plot before chaos consumes all.

Dive into fast-paced, turn-based combat that brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience into a new dimension. You’ll need all your cunning, courage, and strategy to survive. Will you lead your allies to victory, or watch as the world burns?

Take the Initiative

Battle dark forces deep within the wilds of Neverwinter Wood and face powerful enemies. Built with the Demeo Action Roleplaying System and launching with multiple adventures (with more on the way), forge legendary bonds with friends as you confront the shadowy figures that threaten the Forgotten Realms.

Play Your Way

Team up in a cooperative multiplayer system that supports up to four players or take on the challenge alone by building the adventuring party that suits your style—no Dungeon Master required. Whether you’re leading your allies on an adventure or embarking on a solo quest, you shape your story.

Engage in dynamic, turn-based combat where every move matters. Your strategy evolves based on the traits of iconic Dungeons & Dragons classes, the abilities of your allies, and the strength of your hand. Whether you’re a cunning rogue, a mighty paladin, or a powerful sorcerer, mastery of the battlefield is essential as you battle monsters, overcome traps, and discover legendary treasures!

