EA Sports FC 26 Debuts in 1st on the European Charts

posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports FC 26 debuted in first place on the European charts for the week ending September 21, according to GSD and Video Games Europe working with The Game Business.

This is a new weekly chart that covers the best-selling games in Europe (see countries list below) broken down by units and revenue.

Skate is the one other new entry as it debuted in seventh place on the units chart and fifth on the revenue chart.

Borderlands 4 came in second place on both charts with unit sales dropping 82 percent and revenue falling 84 percent. Grand Theft Auto V was third on the units chart (11%) and seventh on the revenue chart (-7%).

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending September 21)

1. EA Sports FC 26 (New Entry)

2. Borderlands 4 (-82%)

3. Grand Theft Auto 5 (-11%)

4. Hogwarts Legacy (-8%)

5. NBA 2K26 (-51%)

6. Red Deard Redemption 2 (-15%)

7. Skate (New Entry)

8. Grand Theft Auto Online (-6%)

9. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (-4%)

10. Mario Kart World (-29%)*

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending September 21)

1. EA Sports FC 26 (New Entry)

2. Borderlands 4 (-84%)

3. NBA 2K26 (-52%)

4. Mario Kart World (-31%)*

5. Skate (New Entry)

6. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (-10%)

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (-7%)

8. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (-48%)

9. Red Dead Redemption 2 (-8%)

10. Hogwarts Legacy (-8%)

*Digital data unavailable

Countries included in the chart are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

