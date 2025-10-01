Co-Op FPS Hazard Levels Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Wales Interactive has announced cooperative first-person shooter, Hazard Levels, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

The deeper the rift, the stranger it gets. Just make it back before last orders.

Hazard Levels is a brand new cooperative game from the team behind Sker Ritual. Join us on this journey over on the Hazard Levels Discord. Keep up to date with the latest game news, feedback your thoughts straight to the developers and be a part of the upcoming, exclusive closed beta.

