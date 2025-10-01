TGS 2025 Had 263,101 Visitors, TGS 2026 Set for September 17 to 21 - News

Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association announced Tokyo Game Show 2025 had 263,101 visitors across the four-day period from September 25 to 28.

It was also announced Tokyo Game Show 2026 will run from September 17 to 21 in 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba. This will be the first time the event will be five days long.

Here is a summary of TGS 2025:

With the theme “Unlimited, Neverending Playground,” Tokyo Game Show 2025 welcomed 1,136 exhibitors from 47 countries and regions, surpassing last year’s record. At Makuhari Messe, a wide range of new titles were unveiled across platforms from home consoles and smart devices to PC and virtual reality.

In addition, the exhibition showcased a diverse array of related products, services, solutions, and merchandise, reflecting the expanding scope of the gaming industry.

On the event stage, Tokyo Game Show presented a variety of programs, including the Keynote Speech, the Japan Game Awards 2025 Future Division ceremony, and a special lecture series in collaboration with the Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Japan Arts Council titled Top Game Creators Academy. These sessions offered valuable insights for young talent aspiring to enter the game industry.

Business negotiations were also highly active, with the Tokyo Game Show Business Matching System recording 3,591 appointments. Online, 21 official programs were streamed via Tokyo Game Show’s official accounts on YouTube, X, and Twitch, as well as on platforms such as Niconico.

For overseas audiences, Tokyo Game Show partnered with DouYu and bilibili in China, and with IGN in North America and Europe, to deliver content worldwide.

