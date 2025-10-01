Blood: Refreshed Supply Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publishers Warner Bros. Games and Atari, and developers Nightdive Studios and Monolith Productions have announced Blood: Refreshed Supply for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox On, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch on December 4 for $29.99, however, the Switch 2 version will launch in early 2026.

"Since we released Blood: Fresh Supply six years ago, the demand from fans to have this iconic game on consoles has been immense," said Nightdive Studios vice president of business development Larry Kuperman.

"With our partners at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Nightdive, and Atari can now deliver on those demands and finally bring Blood to modern consoles. We didn’t stop there, though. Refreshed Supply is the definitive edition of Blood, with additional improvements made and exciting new content from Nightdive."

Blood: Refreshed Supply is the definitive remaster of the 1997 cult classic shooter that’s set to engorge players with new content and eviscerate consoles for the first time. Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, nonstop hellfire-fueled mayhem will hit PC and consoles.

Originally developed by Monolith Productions and released in 1997 on MS-DOS PCs, Blood is a legendary first-person shooter dripping with Lovecraftian atmosphere and chunks of crimson viscera. Nightdive Studios released an updated edition called Blood: Fresh Supply on PC in 2019; now, the studio is back with a definitive remaster featuring additional technical enhancements for modern platforms, including up to 4K resolution at unlocked frame rates, local split-screen and online co-op for up to 8 players, a Vault with behind-the-scenes content from the development of Blood, and more! In addition to the original Blood campaign and the Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage add-ons, Blood: Refreshed Supply features two new mission scenarios: Marrow (available at launch) and Death Wish (releasing post-launch). Oh yes, there will be a whole lot of Blood!

Players of Blood: Refreshed Supply will jump into the boots of undead gunslinger Caleb as he seeks revenge against the dark god Tchernobog. Despite his once powerful position as a fearsome Cabal commander and one of Tchernobog’s “Chosen” few, Caleb and his fellow Chosen are betrayed by the dark god and slain for reasons unknown. Seeking answers and vengeance, Caleb rises from the grave to put a stop to Tchernobog and his murderous lieutenants once and for all. Caleb’s arsenal features a mix of standard and occult weaponry, which he uses to devastating and gore-filled effect.

Players will battle through armies of bloodthirsty fiends, including cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds, alongside a host of other unholy terrors. Blood: Refreshed Supply will treat players to 42 pulse-pounding levels, where they’ll mutilate foes with a vicious arsenal of weapons. Additionally, Blood buddies can take the fun into multiplayer, either online or on the couch in split-screen. Advanced modding support also keeps juices flowing for custom fan-made content.

