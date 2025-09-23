Cozy Farm Life Palworld: Palfarm Announced for PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Pocketpair has announced Palworld spin-off Palworld: Palfarm for PC via Steam. It is a cozy farming life game.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A cozy farming life alongside your Pals.

Bringing the world of Palworld into a brand-new farming experience with mysterious creatures known as “Pals”—introducing Palworld: Palfarm!

Move to an island where the Pals live, work together to till the fields, cook, craft, and build the farm of your dreams.

Each Pal will lend a hand in farm work by making use of their unique abilities. From sowing seeds and watering to harvesting, Pals make for reliable partners. Deepen your relationships with the island residents and Pals through daily conversation and gift-giving, and you may discover unexpected, special stories unfolding.

At times, you’ll also need to defend your farm from some nasty Pals that come to wreak havoc. Head to the market, buy and sell crops or crafted goods, and sometimes even obtain rare items. Of course, multiplayer is also supported, so you can build your farm life together with friends.

A cozy life is waiting for you with your Pals!

