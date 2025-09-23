PlayStation State of Play Set for Tomorrow, September 24 - News

/ 694 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, September 24 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 35 minutes in length and features "reveals and news from developers around the world."

"We’ll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios – including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque’s mysterious new title arriving next year. Look forward to nearly five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5," reads the announcement from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles