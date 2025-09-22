Mario Kart World Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Mario Kart World has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 28, 2025.

Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter was the one new entry in the top 40 this week as it debuted in 19th place.

Borderlands 4 in its second week dropped one spot to second place, Donkey Kong Bananza remained in third place, and Minecraft is up two spots to fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 25 fell two spots to sixth place. rand Theft Auto V is up two spots to seventh place and and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater dropped three spots to eighth place.

NBA 2K26 is up three spots to ninth place and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Borderlands 4 Donkey Kong Bananza Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater NBA 2K26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

