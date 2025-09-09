Hollow Knight: Silksong Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Hollow Knight: Silksong has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 37, 2025, which ended September 9, 2025.

Following the Early Access release the previous week, the full release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has debuted in second place.

There were one other new release in the top 10 this week with NBA 2K26 in fourth place.

The pre-orders for Borderlands 4 shot up from fifth to second place ahead of its release at the end of this week.

Helldivers 2, Steam Deck, and Path of Exile 2 dropped two spots to third, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Baldur's Gate 3 and Hollow Knight re-entered the top 10 in seventh, eighth and 10th places, respectively. No Man's Sky dropped two spots to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Hollow Knight: Silksong - NEW Borderlands 4 - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 NBA 2K26 - NEW Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Baldur's Gate 3 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Hollow Knight: Silksong - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Borderlands 4 - Pre-orders Helldivers 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds NBA 2K26 - NEW Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Baldur's Gate 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

