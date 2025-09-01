WWII Metroidvania WOLFHOUND Launches in 2026 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Developer Bit Kid announced the science-fiction World War II Metroidvania game, WOLFHOUND, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

"The team and I have largely gone heads down since our successful reveal in 2024, but we’re glad to finally show off some of the new bizarre foes you’ll square off with," said Bit Kid founder and lead developer James Petruzzi. "We know our fans have been itching to see more and try it for themselves—stop by the MIX’s event in Seattle tonight and try it for yourself."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When Captain Chuck “WOLFHOUND” Rossetti was ordered to infiltrate an uncharted island, eliminate enemy forces, and rescue the crew of a vessel lost in the Bermuda Triangle, he expected a bloody mess. He just didn’t expect a crash landing, and for things to be so grotesque, thanks to the horrific experiments of the mad Nazi scientist, Dr. Steiner.

Explore the mysterious island, scavenging for weapons and ammo from the forces of the clandestine fortress. Fend off strange creatures debuting in the new trailer, like overgrown mutant rats with bladed tails, a massive armored bodyguard, and pulsating globs of formless flesh.

Make Dr. Steiner regret his decision to create powerful experimental weaponry like a railgun by turning it against his own creations. Scale otherwise un-navigable passageways by finding powerful mobility tech like air-dash boots and a jetpack. Capt. Rosetti will need every advantage he can get, as he realizes he’s the only one who can prevent Nazi world domination.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles