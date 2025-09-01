Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE Launches November 17 for PC, in 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

posted 37 minutes ago

Publisher Netmarble and developer Netmarble Neo announced the action PRG, Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE, will launch for the PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 17 for $39.99, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Solo Leveling, the webtoon with 14.3 billion views worldwide, is now an action RPG game!

Help our hero grow from his humble E-Rank beginnings.

Become the Monarch of Shadows through intense solo combat and four-player cooperative raids!

From the pages of the webtoon to your screen, bring the story to life in Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE!

The Beloved Story Retold with Brand-New Chapters

Join Sung Jinwoo on his journey to become the world’s strongest hunter!

Dive into both the original story from the webtoon and new adventures exclusive to the game!

Elevated Action

Experience dynamic, gorgeously animated combat that evolves with your choice of weapons and skill combos!

dynamic, gorgeously animated combat that evolves with your choice of weapons and skill combos! Dodge monster attacks with Extreme Evasion and land a powerful counterattack with the perfect parry.

Build your own unique combat style through a skill tree that branches into 8 different job advancements!

Sung Jinwoo, the Monarch of Shadows

Overwhelm the battlefield with abilities unlocked through your Monarch’s Awakening.

Experience Sung Jinwoo’s transformation into the “Ultimate Monarch of Shadows,” succeeding Ashborn and growing through a Monarch Awakening system that adapts to every combat situation.

Four-Player Cooperative Raids

Defeat the mighty Commanders in cooperative raids.

Choose between fighting as Jinwoo or as a party of other hunters and take them out!

A Robust Weapon Crafting System

Defeat monsters in the field and use the various items you obtain from them to craft weapons!

Make and use powerful weapons from the original webtoon like Kasaka’s Venom Fang and the Demon King’s Daggers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

