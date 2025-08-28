Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 35K - Sales

/ 535 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 30,202 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 24, 2025.

Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Dentetsu Hen (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 2,497 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in second place with sales of 8,424 units, Minecraft (NS) is is third place with sales of 7,053 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 5,823 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 4,222 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 3,845 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,354 units and Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 3,063 units. Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,041 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 35,359 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 17,945 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 6,428 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 287 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 30,202 (1,620,741) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 8,424 (275,679) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,053 (3,982,564) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,823 (6,422,530) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,222 (8,204,107) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,845 (1,633,691) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 3,354 (1,375,162) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 3,063 (50,654) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 3,041 (175,903) [NSW] Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Dentetsu Hen (Sonic Powered, 08/21/25) – 2,497 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 35,359 (1,892,123) Switch OLED Model – 9,922 (9,143,292) Switch Lite – 5,556 (6,642,689) PlayStation 5 – 4,036 (5,744,312) Switch – 2,467 (20,138,910) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,603 (241,196) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 789 (984,430) Xbox Series X – 119 (321,693) Xbox Series S – 118 (339,349) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 50 (21,336) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,929,856)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles