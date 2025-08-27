Switch 2 Surpasses 2 Million Units Sold in the US in July, College Football 26 Top Game - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 in its second month remained the best-selling console in the US for July 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of July 6 to August 2.

Circana revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold over two million units in the US and is currently tracking 75 percent ahead of the original Nintendo Switch after two months.

Dollar sales for the other three consoles plummeted with the PlayStation 5 down 47 percent year-on-year, the Xbox Series X|S down 69 percent, and the original Nintendo Switch down 52 percent.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the best-selling console year-to-date, followed by the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console of the month.

Overall spending on video games in July increased five percent year-on-year from $4.82 billion to $5.05 billion. Spending on video game content increased four percent from 4.30 billion to $4.48 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 21 percent from $317 million to $384 million. Spending on accessories decreased eight percent from $204 million to $187 million.

In terms of 2025 total sales, overall spending on video games is down one percent year-on-year from $32.80 billion to $32.59 billion. Spending on video game content decreased two percent from $29.17 billion to $28.67 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 18 percent from $2.09 billion to $2.47 billion. Spending on accessories decreased six percent from $1.54 billion to $1.45 billion.

"Nintendo Switch 2 has now surpassed 2 million units sold in the US life-to-date," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "It is currently 75% ahead of the unit sales pace set by the original Nintendo Switch."

"July 2025 projected U.S. total spending across video game hardware, content and accessories grew 5% when compared to a year ago, to $5.1 billion. Year-to-date spending is now 1% behind 2024’s pace, at $32.6 billion."

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is now the best-selling accessory in the US year-to-date in both units and dollar sales.

EA Sports College Football 26 was the best-selling game in July 2025 and is already the third best-selling game of the year. The EA Sports MVP Bundle came in second place for the month and is the 12th best-selling game of 2025.

Despite not including digital sales, Donkey Kong Bananza was the third best-selling game of the month and is the 20th place best-selling year-to-date. It was the best-selling game in July on Nintendo platforms.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 debuted in fourth place on the overall charts for July. It was also in the top four best-selling games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and aggregated PC platforms charts.

Grounded 2 was the one other new release and it debuted in eighth place. It was the best-selling game on the aggregated PC platforms chart, but did not debut in the top 10 on Xbox.

Monster Hunter Wilds and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered remained in first and second places, respectively, on the best-selling games chart for 2025.

Note: Ubisoft is no longer a Digital Leader Panel participating publisher. This means Ubisoft digital sales are no longer included in the software charts.

