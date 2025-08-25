Donkey Kong Bananza Leads Strong Month of New Releases on the Canadian Charts for July 2025 - Sales

/ 240 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Donkey Kong Bananza has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for July 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

EA Sports College Football 26 debuted in second place and EA Sports MVP Bundle 26 debuted in fourth place.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 debuted in third place and Grounded 2 debuted in sixth place.

Forza Horizon 5 is down two spots to fifth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is down two spots to eighth place, Minecraft re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach fell six spots to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Donkey Kong Bananza* - NEW EA Sports College Football 26 - NEW Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 - NEW EA Sports MVP Bundle 26 - NEW Forza Horizon 5 Grounded 2 - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Minecraft Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

* Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles