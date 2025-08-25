Mario Kart World Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Mario Kart World has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 23, 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza is up one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 25 is up nine spots to third place, and Hogwarts Legacy remaine din fourth place.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate remained in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Mafia: The Old Country dropped five spots to seventh place, Minecraft is up one spot to ninth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mafia: The Old Country Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

