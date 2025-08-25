Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly to be Announced at TGS 2025 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games will reportedly announce Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show 2025 next month, according to circulated documents spotted by Windows Central.

Leaker NatetheHate has corroborated the report stating "the plan is to announce this year, with TGS being the venue of intent." He has also claimed the game will be set in Japan.

NatetheHate added the developer is targeting to release Forza Horizon 6 in the first half of 2026 and he isn't sure if there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 will run from September 25 to 28 in Chiba, Japan.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

