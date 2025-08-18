Mario Kart World Tops the UK Retail Charts, Madden NFL 26 Debuts in 16th - Sales

Mario Kart World has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 16, 2025.

Madden NFL 26 was the only new release in the top 40 this week with it debuting in 16th place.

Mafia: The Old Country in its second week dropped from first to second place. Donkey Kong Bananza is up one spot to third place, while Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to fourth place.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition re-entered the charts in fifth place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up one spot to sixth place. Minecraft is up two spots to ninth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to 10th place.

A number of Lego games are in the top 40 this week. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up two spots to seventh place and Lego Harry Potter Collection shot up the charts from 31st to eighth place. Lego Jurassic World, The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame, Lego Worlds, and Lego DC Super-Villains are in 15th, 30th, 31st, and 32nd places, respectively.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Mafia: The Old Country Donkey Kong Bananza Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Lego Harry Potter Collection Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

