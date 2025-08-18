Mario Kart World Retakes First on the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 31, 2025, according to SELL.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is down one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) re-entered the top five in third place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) dropped from third to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows F1 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Need for Speed: The Run

