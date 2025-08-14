Arctic Awakening Launches September 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer GoldFire Studios announced the first-person narrative adventure game, Arctic Awakening, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 18.

Arctic Awakening is a first-person narrative adventure set in the mysterious Arctic North where you and your robotic companion, Alfie, must search for your co-pilot and uncover the mysteries waiting around every turn.

It was supposed to be routine. A supply drop to an Alaskan town, auto-pilot on, guard down. You and Donovan were already planning post mission drinks when it happened.

The storm.

Half the plane disappeared in a flash. Donovan was gone, lost to the howling tempest. Waking from the crash, you find yourself alone, trapped in a frozen wilderness, your only companions a court-mandated therapy bot and temperatures that can cut a man to shreds. Hope for survival lies in finding your friend and maybe a way home.

You are Kai, a pilot without a plane, lost in the wilderness of the far north. You’ll need your wits about you to brave the elements, find your co-pilot and get the hell out of Dodge. Along the way, you might just discover what it was that cut your plane clean in two… and what it is making those noises after dark.

