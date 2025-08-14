Platypus Reclayed Launches September 18 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Claymatic announced the side-scrolling shoot ’em up remake, Platypus Reclayed, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 18.

The original game, Platypus, released for PC in 2002 and for the Xbox 360 in 2009.

"As the industry has shifted towards more complex, feature-rich, lengthier games, we wanted to go in the other direction: providing a one-button shmup that’s fun from the moment you pick it up!" said Claymatic lead games designer Anthiny Flack.

"You don’t need to learn any complicated combos or absorb a bookish tutorial teaching how you can have fun later. Instead, you get right to the action. Platypus Reclayed is designed to be something you pick up for 20 minutes before bed or on your lunch break, but you enjoy every second of it!"

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This reimagining of the cult classic arcade shooter Platypus takes everything that was great about the original game and updates it with a huge host of new features for the definitive edition of Platypus. Get ready to dive into the heart-pounding action of this fast, frantic, and incredibly fun arcade-style shoot ’em up!

23 years after its first appearance, the iconic indie shoot ’em up Platypus is coming back, better than ever! Led by the original creator Anthiny Flack, alongside the talented Claymatic team, Platypus Reclayed isn’t just a simple remaster—it’s a complete revamp. Reprogrammed from scratch and updated for modern hardware, Platypus Reclayed is molded from the ground up with all-new models and artwork photographed in 4k widescreen, featuring updated gameplay, new weapons and additional content.

Haven’t Heard of Platypus? Here’s a Primer

Platypus first made its debut in 2002, when “indie games” were unheard of, before Xbox Live Arcade or Kongregate even existed. Yet to this day Platypus has retained an active community, with fans still making mods and fan art on a regular basis. Due to its singular clay-animated art style, fluid controls, and tight game design, it was one of the first indie games by a solo developer to become a critical and commercial success.

So What’s New?

Platypus Reclayed takes everything that made the original Platypus sing and updates it for a modern audience. The clay artwork can now be viewed in its full glory with high-def resolution, a brand new stage has been added, existing levels have been remixed for new surprises, there’s additional enemies and weapons, new adjustable difficulty options have been added, the soundtrack has been bolstered with high quality remixes, and new game modes like Practice and the permadeath single-life challenge mode Score Attack. Plus the whole game can be played with drop-in two-player co-op! That’s not all, as Platypus Reclayed was designed with modders in mind, and our community has been champing at the bit to make their own Platypus adventures!

Features That Will Keep You Coming Back for More

Two-Player Simultaneous Action – Team up with a friend for double the fun!

– Team up with a friend for double the fun! Stunning Clay-Animated Graphics – Experience the beauty of clay-animation like never before with all-new high definition artwork.

– Experience the beauty of clay-animation like never before with all-new high definition artwork. Addictive, Exciting Gameplay – Get ready for heart-pounding action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

– Get ready for heart-pounding action that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Original Soundtrack – The original Platypus soundtrack is back with even more officially licensed remixes of classic 1980s game tunes from our friends at C64audio.

– The original Platypus soundtrack is back with even more officially licensed remixes of classic 1980s game tunes from our friends at C64audio. Adjustable Difficulty Settings – Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned pro, Platypus has a challenge for everyone.

– Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned pro, Platypus has a challenge for everyone. Perfect for the Entire Family – Share the joy of Platypus with loved ones of all ages!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles