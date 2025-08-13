1996's Aqua Jet Coming to Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PS4 on August 14 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Hamster Corporation has worked with Bandai Namco to re-release 1996's Aqua Jet for consoles tomorrow, August 14.

Aqua Jet will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S as an Arcade Archives 2 game for $16.99, while it will launch launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 as an Arcade Archives game for $14.99. An upgrade on Switch and PlayStation will be available for $2.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Aqua Jet is a marine sports game released by Namco Limited (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1996. This game stood out at arcades at the time thanks to its large jet ski-style cabinet. Savor the thrill of racing across shimmering waves under the blazing sun in a stunning, resort-like setting brought to life by the System Super 22 hardware!

The Arcade Archives (ACA) series faithfully reproduces classic arcade game masterpieces, staying true to its original. You can customize game settings to your liking, such as adjusting the difficulty level, and depending on the title, even recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day. Additionally, you can compete for high scores with players from all around the world through online rankings.

In addition to the “Original Mode,” “High Score Mode,” and “Caravan Mode” included in the Arcade Archives series, Arcade Archives 2 series will add new features such as “Time Attack Mode” and “Network Mode.” In “Time Attack Mode” you compete to see who can beat the final boss the fastest stating from the first battle. This mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve. In “Network Mode” you can play against other users over the network. However, “Time Attack Mode” and “Network Mode” may not be implemented in some games.

Additionally, functionality has been significantly enhanced. Multiple save slots have been implemented instead of just one, along with a rewind feature that allows players to retry gameplay and a quick start feature for those who want to dive straight into the game. Furthermore, VRR support has been added, enabling more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience.

Enjoy the legendary arcade masterpiece with Arcade Archives 2, now more fun and user-friendly.

